Police: 2 killed in South Philadelphia daytime shooting

article

Authorities say two people were killed in a daytime shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Winton Terrace shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two men, ages 33 and 57, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.

Investigators have not shared a possible motive for the shooting.