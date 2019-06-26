Police: 2 kittens tossed from SUV in New Jersey; 1 run over

article

Police are investigating after they say two kittens were thrown from an SUV in New Jersey.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday on the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River.

Witnesses told police they saw a passenger in an older model, faded red Pathfinder with black roof racks throw two kittens into the road.

One of the kittens was immediately run over by another vehicle as the second kitten was rescued a good Samaritan.

The witness captured a photo of the surviving cat, but the kitten escaped into the woods shortly afterward.

Earlier in June, police began investigating a similar incident involving a suspect tossing kittens from a moving car in Atlantic County.

Anyone recognizing the vehicle description or who may have witnessed the Saturday incident is urged to contact Det. Grosse at 732-349-0150 ext. 1263.