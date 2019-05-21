Police: Kitten euthanized after being thrown from moving vehicle on Route 202

article

Police are investigating after they say a kitten was thrown from the window of a moving vehicle in Chester County.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday on Route 202 Southbound in Tredyffrin Township.

Responding officers found the kitten on the shoulder of the roadway and transported them to a nearby emergency veterinarian.

"Sadly, we received information this afternoon the kitten had to be humanely euthanized," the Tredyffrin Township Police Department said in a statement Friday.

The department is actively investigating what it called a "despicable and senseless act of animal cruelty," adding that it is following several leads based on information obtained from witnesses who stopped to help the kitten.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the kitten's owner is urged to contact Sgt. Tyler Moyer by calling 610-644-3221 or emailing TMoyer@tredyffrin.org. Tips can be also be submitted anonymously online.