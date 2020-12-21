Police: 2 men wounded in Overbrook shooting

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men wounded in the city’s Overbrook section.

It happened on the 700 block of West Oxford Street Monday around 2:40 p.m.

According to police, one victim was shot in the face, while the other man was shot in the chest. Both victims were taken to Lankenau Hospital in critical condition.

Police say two weapons were recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter