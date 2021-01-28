Police: 2 men found shot and killed inside store in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating a double homicide in North Philadelphia after police say a passerby discovered two men fatally shot the head inside a store.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving a call about two injured victims.

Police say a man in his 40's was shot twice in the face and another man suffered a deadly gunshot wound to the head. Both victims were pronounced dead by medics.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly shooting.

