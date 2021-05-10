Police: 2 men shot in Fairhill, one critically, as gun violence surges

article

Two men in Fairhill are victims in Philadelphia’s spiraling violence crisis, as they were shot late Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the double shooting happened on the 3400 North Howard Street Monday, just before 5 p.m.

Responding officers found a 72-year-old man shot once in the cheek. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

At the same location, a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was also taken by police to Temple and listed in critical condition.

Police an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

