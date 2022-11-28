Police: 2 sought for breaking into tent at Dilworth Plaza's Christmas Village

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two people wanted for breaking into a tent at Dilworth Park's Christmas pop up.

According to police, the suspects entered the Philly Makers tent at Christmas Village at Dilworth Plaza just before 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say one suspect entered the tent while the second suspect waited outside.

Both were seen on surveillance video released by Philadelphia police.

According to officials, both suspects left the area and it is unknown if anything was taken.

Police did not release any additional information about the incident, but anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.