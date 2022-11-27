Police: Man in wheelchair killed, child injured as suspects flee police in Port Richmond

article

A police pursuit in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section ended with one man's death, an injured child, several smashed cars and just one arrest.

Police say four suspects were fleeing from officers in a stolen Cadillac Escalade when they crashed into the rear of another vehicle, forcing both to spin out at Aramingo and Castor avenues around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 38-year-old man in a wheelchair panhandling on Castor Avenue was then hit by the suspected vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his severe injuries.

Another vehicle, with a 27-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl inside, was also hit by the suspected vehicle until it came to a stop on a curb outside a Burger King. The child was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police say all four suspects were chased on foot by police, with only one being apprehended. He is said to be facing several charges.

Several weapons were found inside the stolen car. No other arrests have been reported as police continue to investigate.