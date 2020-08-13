Police: 2 sought in assault, carjacking of 61-year-old man in East Falls

Authorities are looking for two men who they believe are responsible for assaulting and carjacking a 61-year-old shopowner in East Falls last week.

Police say the victim was leaving his store located on the 3100 block of Conrad Street just after 11:30 p.m. when two unknown men approached him from behind.

One of the suspects reportedly struck the man in the face and demanded his car keys. The victim surrendered the keys to his gray 2020 Nissan Sentra, and both suspects fled the scene in the car.

Police describe both suspects as Black men in their late teens to early 20s. One suspect was reportedly wearing and jeans. The second man was dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects' whereabouts is asked to contact Northwest division detectives at 215-686-8477.

