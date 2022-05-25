Police: 2 suspects fire more than 30 shots, kill man walking his dog in Kensington

A man is dead after being shot and killed while walking his dog in Kensington, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers with the 24th District responded to numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots and a shooting at Frankford Avenue and E Atlantic Street, police say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, when police and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found a man on the grond with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m., per authorities.

The victim's identity remains unknown, but neighbors told police he is known to the area, according to Small.

Police say when the victim was found, he was still holding on to a leash with his dog attached.

"We're getting information from witnesses that this victim was walking a dog when two males approached him, firing multiple shots," Small said. "We know at least 36 shots were fired."

Authorities say dozens of shots were fired from two separate caliber semiautomatic weapons.

According to investigators, the suspects fled in a red car that was last seen on the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue.

Small says it is clear the victim was targeted due to the fact that he was shot so many times.

A bullet from the shooting went through the window of a private residence, but police say no one was injured.

While the address of the victim is unknown, authorities believe he lives in the area.

