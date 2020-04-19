Police: 2 teens, 1 child injured in separate shootings in Delaware

article

Two teenagers and a child were all hurt in two separate shooting incidences in New Castle, County Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Edgemoor community around 8:40 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old girl had been shot in the lower torso and a 13-year-old boy had been shot in the leg.

Both victims were transported to local area hospitals for treatment.

Later that same night, officers responded to a different shooting on the 2000 block of Pickwick Drive in the community of Limestone Gardens.

When officers arrived at this scene, they found a 6-year-old victim who had been shot in his arm while inside of the residence.

The child was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.

Investigations remain underway for both shooting incidents by detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of the two teenagers in Edgemoor is asked to contact Det. DiNardo at 302-395-8110 or by e-mail at David.DiNardo@newcastlede.gov.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting of the 6-year-old child is asked to contact Det. Holubinka at 302-395-8110 or by e-mail at Adam.Holubinka@newcastlede.gov or by calling New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or via messenger on Facebook.

Additionally, if you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a violent crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need assistance, the New Castle County Division of Police Victim Services Unit is available to offer you support and resources through (302)-395-8000

