Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Fern Rock

Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly found fatally shot inside a car in Fern Rock.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of West Godfrey Avenue just after 2 p.m.

Police say a 29-year-old man was found shot in the head and back inside a gray Chevy Impala.

The victim was reportedly transported to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead just after 2:30 p.m.

No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

