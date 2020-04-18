Police: Woman struck by carjacked vehicle in North Philadelphia

article

A woman is recovering after she was struck by a car in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 10:29 p.m. on the 1500 block of Willington Street on Friday.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle that had been carjacked from 17th and Diamond Streets.

The victim suffered injuries to the legs and back and was transported to Temple University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation is active.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with a medium build, and was wearing a black hoody with tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

