Police: 2 teens, 15 and 17, wounded in East Germantown double shooting
EAST GERMANTOWN - Two teenage boys are expected to recover following a shooting Tuesday night in East Germantown, authorities say.
Officers from Philadelphia's 14th district responded to the 1000 of Chelten Avenue around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand and foot and a 17-year-old was struck three times in the right leg.
Officers rushed the boys to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they were placed in stable condition.
Police do not know what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been reported.
