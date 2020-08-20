Police: 2 teens injured in quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating a quadruple shooting Wednesday night in West Philadelphia that left two teenagers hurt.

Police say a hail of gunfire erupted on the 800 block of South 55th Street near Webster Street around 10 a.m.

Two 17-year-old boys and two other men were injured when police say nearly 40 bullets were fired from four different guns. All four victims are in stable condition.

Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting.

