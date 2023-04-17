Police: Man accidentally shot with own gun during struggle with police in East Germantown

article

A man was hospitalized after authorities say his gun accidentally went off during a struggle with police Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to 5700 block of North 21st Street around 4 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun, according to police.

Responding officers were flagged down by a man armed with a gun who police say had fatally shot a dog.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

When an officer attempted to disarm the man, investigators say a struggle ensued and the man's gun fired and struck him in the leg.

The man was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Investigator have not specified who fired the gun during the struggle. There were no reported injuries to officers.