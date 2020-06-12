Police: 2 wounded, including 12-year-old girl, in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1300 block of N. Wanamaker Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a male was shot once in the jaw. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital. No word on his condition at this time. A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Her condition is also unknown at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

