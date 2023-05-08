Police: 2-year-old boy among 3 shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police say three people, a 2-year-old boy, were hurt after a shooter opened fire down a North Philadelphia street Monday night.
Deputy Commissioner Krista Dahl-Campbell told reporters that the three victims arrived at Temple University Hospital around 9:30 p.m. suffering from graze wounds.
Investigators believe a man, woman, and 2-year-old boy all suffered non-fatal graze wounds when someone opened fire from inside a car near the intersection of Dauphin and Gratz streets.
Police believe the shooter was inside a white sedan.
No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting.