Police: 2-year-old boy among 3 shot in North Philadelphia

Police say three people, a 2-year-old boy, were hurt after a shooter opened fire down a North Philadelphia street Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner Krista Dahl-Campbell told reporters that the three victims arrived at Temple University Hospital around 9:30 p.m. suffering from graze wounds.

Investigators believe a man, woman, and 2-year-old boy all suffered non-fatal graze wounds when someone opened fire from inside a car near the intersection of Dauphin and Gratz streets.

Police believe the shooter was inside a white sedan.

No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting.