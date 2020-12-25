Police: 2 young boys injured in double shooting in East Germantown

article

Authorities are investigating after two young boys were injured by gunfire Christmas night in East Germantown

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Morton Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say an 11-year-old was shot in the left side of his face and a 13-year-old boy was hit in the right arm.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. Investigators are working to determine the events surrounding the shooting.

