Police: 20-year-old man robbed at gunpoint inside Powelton apartment
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement is investigating a late-night home invasion in which the suspects got away with money, police say.
According to authorities, the home invasion took place inside a first floor apartment on the 4000 block of Haverford Avenue on Sunday just before 11:45 p.m.
Officials say a 20-year-old was inside the apartment when two men forced their way inside the front door armed with guns.
Police say the suspects managed to take $100.
No injuries were reported, authorities say.
Investigators say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.