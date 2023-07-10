Police: 20-year-old man robbed at gunpoint inside Powelton apartment

article

Law enforcement is investigating a late-night home invasion in which the suspects got away with money, police say.

According to authorities, the home invasion took place inside a first floor apartment on the 4000 block of Haverford Avenue on Sunday just before 11:45 p.m.

Officials say a 20-year-old was inside the apartment when two men forced their way inside the front door armed with guns.

Police say the suspects managed to take $100.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

No injuries were reported, authorities say.

Investigators say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.