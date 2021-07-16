Police: 21-year-old man dead after shooting on Hunting Park Avenue

A young man has died after police say he was shot not far from his home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Police and medics were called to the scene on the 1300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning for reports of a body on the street.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man lying unresponsive in between two parked cars.

The victim was found to have suffered a single gunshot wound to the shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they found a single spent shell casing on West Hunting Park Avenue, about 100 feet from where the victim was found. Police believe the victim was shot near where the casing was found, and was able to walk or run before he eventually collapsed.

Police say the victim lived near the scene of the shooting.

Investigators say they plan on combing through surveillance video from nearby businesses and homes to see if they captured the suspect or shooting.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Triple shooting leaves 1 man dead, teen girl injured by stray bullet

Police: 1 injured in shooting outside Chickie's & Pete's in Northeast Philadelphia

Delaware woman claims she was mistakenly stopped and assaulted by undercover officers

Police: Driver who struck 12-year-old with truck in South Philadelphia was impaired, will face DUI charges

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter