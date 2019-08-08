Police: 21-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was stabbed multiples times in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1900 block of Judson Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the woman was stabbed once the head, once in the abdomen and once in the arm. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say an arrest has been made, but a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.