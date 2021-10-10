Police: 22-year-old man shot to death in Tioga

article

A man has died after he was shot to death in the Tioga section of the city.

The shooting happened on Saturday at approximately 10:19 p.m. on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

A scene was held but no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

An investigation is active and ongoing with the homicide detective division.

