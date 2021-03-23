Police: 23-year-old man shot, killed in Frankford

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Frankford section just two blocks from his house.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Penn Street.

Police found the victim on the ground between two parked cars with a gun tucked in his waistband.

Investigators believe this was a shootout. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the nose, abdomen, right thigh, and right arm.

Four parked cars were also struck by gunfire.

Witnesses report seeing a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the scene.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter