Police: 23-year-old man shot, killed in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Frankford section just two blocks from his house.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Penn Street.
Police found the victim on the ground between two parked cars with a gun tucked in his waistband.
Investigators believe this was a shootout. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the nose, abdomen, right thigh, and right arm.
Four parked cars were also struck by gunfire.
Witnesses report seeing a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the scene.
