Police: 23-year-old shot to death in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA, PA. - Philadelphia police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.
The victim was shot multiple times at the 800 block of South 58th Street about 15 minutes after 2 p.m., authorities say.
Officers transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:48 p.m.
Police say they are holding the scene and have not recovered weapons or made arrests at this time.