Police: 23-year-old shot to death in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

The victim was shot multiple times at the 800 block of South 58th Street about 15 minutes after 2 p.m., authorities say.

Officers transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:48 p.m.

Police say they are holding the scene and have not recovered weapons or made arrests at this time.