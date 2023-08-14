Police: 19-year-old shot to death after suspects open fire on West Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a 19-year-old was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Monday night.
Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 5500 block of Sansom Street to find the shooting victim in the passenger seat.
The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound to the head.
A witness reportedly told police that two masked suspects opened fire on the vehicle while standing in the street.
The vehicle then hit an abandoned school bus before coming to a complete stop.
Two bullets holes were found in the rear passenger side window, along with two spent rifle shell casings.
Police say a handgun was also recovered with handgun shell casings inside and outside the vehicle.
The deadly shooting is under investigation as officers gather evidence from the scene, including surveillance footage.