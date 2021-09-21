Police: 27-year-old man shot, killed in Grays Ferry
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.
It happened at 34th and Grays Ferry Avenu Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the face, abdomen and arm. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he died shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Two guns have been recovered, but there has been no arrest at this time.
Gray Ferry Bridge is closed in both directions due to a shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
