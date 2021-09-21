Police: 27-year-old man shot, killed in Grays Ferry

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

It happened at 34th and Grays Ferry Avenu Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the face, abdomen and arm. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he died shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Two guns have been recovered, but there has been no arrest at this time.

Gray Ferry Bridge is closed in both directions due to a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter