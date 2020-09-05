Police: 3 found dead of apparent overdose at apartment building in Belmont

article

Authorities are investigating after they say three people were found dead inside an apartment Friday night in Belmont.

The gruesome discovery was made at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a 53-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man died of an apparent overdose.

Police have not released any more information about the investigation at this time. Check back with FOX 29 for the latest developments.

