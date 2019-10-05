Police: 3 hospitalized after stabbing in Center City

article

Authorities say three men have been hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Saturday night in Center City.

According to police the incident happened on the 300 block of North 13th Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say a 23-year-old man was stabbed once in the throat, a 51-year-old man was stabbed in the cheek with a laceration to the nose, and a 35-year-old suffered a stab wound to the nose.

The three victims were taken by police to Jefferson Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate this incident.