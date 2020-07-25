Police: 3 killed, 6 injured as violence sweeps across Philadelphia

article

It was a violent night in Philadelphia as three people were shot and killed and six others were wounded.

Police investigate after one man is shot and killed and another is shot and wounded on North 39th Street

Officials say police responded to North 39th Street Friday night, just before 10, for a shooting. Police found two men shot at the scene. A 19-year-old was shot twice in the head. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He, too, was taken to Presbyterian and listed as stable.

Police in South Philadelphia were called to South 6th Street and Snyder Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. for a shooting. When police arrived to the scene, authorities say two 24-year-old men were each shot four times. They were both taken to Jefferson where both of them succumbed to their injuries.

Police investigate after two men are shot and killed in South Philadelphia.

Officials say police were called out to four other shootings across the city early Saturday. Two victims are in stable condition after a shooting at South 15th and Snyder Avenue. Another victim was listed as stable in a shooting on the 2300 block of McClellan Street.

Police responded to a shooting in Brewerytown, on the 1400 block of North Corlies Street. That victim is listed as stable. And, a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg on the 1700 block of North 62nd Street. That person was listed as stable.

Authorities indicate no arrests have been made in each of the cases.

