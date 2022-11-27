Police: 3 sought in Atlantic City casino stabbing that wounded 3 on Thanksgiving Day

Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day.

Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino and found three people stabbed or slashed.

They were taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police said three people were being sought on aggravated assault and weapons charges and one of the stabbing victims would also face charges.

Police didn’t say what the fight was about. They asked anyone with information to contact investigators.