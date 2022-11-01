Police: 3 teens hurt after car leaves road, slams into tree in New Jersey

article

Three New Jersey teens were hurt when police say their car skidded off the road and struck a tree while trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle at an intersection Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mill Road and Tremont Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

Investigators concluded that the 17-year-old driver and two passengers, both also 17, were heading west on Mill Road when he tried to avoid colliding with another car in the intersection.

The "evasive maneuver" caused the teen's car - an Audi A4 - to leave the roadway and skid across a grassy patch where it struck a tree.

The driver and backseat passenger sustained injuries from the collision and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

It took emergency rescue crews 45 minutes to free the front seat passenger. Police say he suffered "multiple fractures to his legs and internal injuries."

The crash and subsequent investigation caused Mill Road approximately 2 hours during the peak of Tuesday morning's rush hour.