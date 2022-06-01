Police: 3-year-old girl critical after being pulled from pool, airlifted to CHOP

Police say a 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Camden County Tuesday.

The toddler was found unresponsive in a pool on the 100 block of West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill around 4 p.m., according to police.

She was airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is said to be in critical condition.

No further information was given regarding the incident.