Police: 3-year-old girl critical after being pulled from pool, airlifted to CHOP
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Police say a 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Camden County Tuesday.
The toddler was found unresponsive in a pool on the 100 block of West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill around 4 p.m., according to police.
She was airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is said to be in critical condition.
No further information was given regarding the incident.