Police: Man charged with assaulting woman on daytime walk along Schuylkill River Trail

A woman was reportedly assaulted on a popular walking trail last week, and now a suspect has been arrested.

Michael Wiggins is charged with two counts of indecent assault and one count of simple assault.

The victim told police that the suspect approached her from behind while she was walking on the Schuylkill River Trail to the rear of Valley Forge Towers around 1:36 p.m. Friday.

He then grabbed her hips and tried to forcibly pull down her pants, according to police.

Police say she was able to push him away and escape.

Wiggins was located and taken into custody minutes after the victim provided a description. He was later released on $5,000 unsecured bail.