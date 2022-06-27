Police: 4 hurt in pair of nighttime double shootings in Philadelphia

article

Authorities say four people were shot in a pair of unrelated nighttime shootings Monday night in Philadelphia.

Investigators say two men, ages 18 and 25, showed up at Albert Einstein Medical Center around 8 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say both young men were shot while sitting in front of a property on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.

Both victims were placed in critical, but stable, condition, according to police. No arrests were reported immediately after the double shooting.

About an hour later, officers in Southwest Philadelphia were called to a double shooting that left one man fighting for his life.

Investigators say gunfire erupted on the 2500 block of South Millick Street just after 9 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was found shot in the chest and another man, a 21-year-old, suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police say the older victim is in "extremely critical condition" at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

No arrests were reported after the shooting and police did not share a possible motive.