Video: Three suspects sought after gun stolen, man pistol whipped in North Philadelphia

A robbery caught on camera earlier this month has police asking for the public's help to identify three suspects.

Police say a 26-year-old man was inside a store on the 1900 block of York Street when a man approached him, and asked where he was from.

The suspect reportedly pushed him against a wall, held him by his throat, then pistol whipped him in the head.

Police say he also took the victim's Glock 19, 9 mm handgun.

Moments later, two more men entered the store, confronted the victim, and allegedly stole his backpack. All three suspects, said to be in their 20s, fled the scene.

Surveillance footage from the store caught the entire incident on video, and now police say they are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.