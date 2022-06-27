Ex-Philadelphia officer sentenced to at least 11 months for DUI crash that injured couple

article

A former Philadelphia police officer could spend nearly two years behind bars after confessing to driving under the influence in a 2021 crash that injured two people.

Gregory Campbell, 27, pled guilty to driving under the influence, aggravated assault while driving under the influence, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and other related charges. He was sentenced to 11 ½ to 23 months in prison with probation on Monday, nearly a year and a half after the crash.

Campbell's car went airborne and crashed into a house on Comly Road when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle in February 2021.

His car continued driving through a wall, striking a couple and their dogs as they sat inside their home.

A 53-year-old woman was trapped after being pinned by his car. The second victim, a 45-year-old man, suffered injuries to the right side of his body and back. Both dogs were reportedly killed in the crash.

Following the crash, police said they believed Campbell was at several bars, including the Fraternal Order of Police lounge, prior to the crash. The scene of the crash was a short distance away from the FOP lounge.

Campbell was suspended, then fired from the Philadelphia Police Department last year.