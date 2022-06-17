Police: 4 indicted on more than 70 charges connected to stolen cars, shootings in Delaware

article

Four people have been indicted on dozens of charges in Delaware after an investigation into a series of incidents including stolen cars and shootings.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Kyair Keys, Walike Parham, Markel Richards and Jahmir Morris-Whit collectively face 75 charges for crimes between January 14 and January 22.

Of those charges, 63 are felonies, according to police.

Police say on January 14 around 3:37 p.m., shots were fired on the 300 block of West 23rd Street, where a daycare with a teacher and three children was struck by gunfire.

Authorities say on January 20 around 8:46 p.m., officers heard gunfire on the 1000 block of Lombard Street. When officers arrived, they saw four armed suspects get into a car, according to police.

Officials say police began to chase the four suspects and Morris-Whit, 21, was taken into custody while the remaining suspects fled the scene.

Two days later on January 22, officers responded to reports of gunshots at a BP gas station on the 200 block of South Heald Street, authorities say. According to police, a person was shot at multiple times by several suspects, but they were uninjured and managed to escape.

Authorities say the vehicles used by the suspects in the incident were stolen.

On the same day, officers responded to the 300 block of West 7th Street for a report of shots fired, according to police.

Investigators say they learned several suspects in a car stolen from Philadelphia began shooting at a group of bystanders, but no one was hurt.

Police engaged the suspects in a chase hours later after seeing the white Dodge Charger they were reportedly in, officials say.

After the chase ended on I-95, Keys, 18, Richards, 20, and Parham, 23, were taken into custody.

Each suspect faces a slew of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy and related charges.