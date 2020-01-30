Police: 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with gun found in closet

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy died Thursday morning after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in the closet of a North Philadelphia home.

The father of the child originally reported to police that the boy was shot during a home invasion. The father and another child were at home at the time of the incident, while the mother was reportedly at work.

Police told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that they found no evidence of a break-in during a preliminary investigation. Homicide detectives are spent Thursday morning questioning the father.

"It's getting bad out here, real bad," neighbor Michael Stewart told FOX 29's Steve Keeley. "It's a shame, another child is dead. I don't know what to say."

