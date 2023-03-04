Police: 2 men shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia

article

West Philadelphia was the scene of a fatal double shooting Saturday night.

Officials say two men, aged 33 and 24, were on the 6000 block of Sansom Street around 8:30 p.m., when they were hit with a barrage of gunfire.

Each man was shot multiple times. They were both rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the 33-year-old died. The 24-year-old man died from injuries sustained a short time after he arrived at the hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police have not released any details regarding any suspects. No arrests have been made.

The fatal double shooting came just minutes after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Overbrook.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.