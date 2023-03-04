Police: 2 men shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - West Philadelphia was the scene of a fatal double shooting Saturday night.
Officials say two men, aged 33 and 24, were on the 6000 block of Sansom Street around 8:30 p.m., when they were hit with a barrage of gunfire.
Each man was shot multiple times. They were both rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the 33-year-old died. The 24-year-old man died from injuries sustained a short time after he arrived at the hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man, 40, critically injured after stabbing inside North Philly store; suspect in custody, police say
- Man shot in the chest through front door of his home in East Germantown
- Man shot and killed in alleyway overnight in Juniata Park
Police have not released any details regarding any suspects. No arrests have been made.
The fatal double shooting came just minutes after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Overbrook.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.