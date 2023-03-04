Police search for suspect after 19-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Tioga

article

Police in Tioga are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a home.

The shooting happened Saturday night just after 9:15, on the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street, officials said.

39th District officers responded to the call and found the 19-year-old man suffering with gunshot wounds across his upper body at a home.

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are searching for a suspect, but have not made any arrests.

The shooting took place less than one hour after three others were shot and killed, including a 14-year-old boy in Overbrook.

