Police search for suspect after 19-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - Police in Tioga are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a home.
The shooting happened Saturday night just after 9:15, on the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street, officials said.
39th District officers responded to the call and found the 19-year-old man suffering with gunshot wounds across his upper body at a home.
They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police are searching for a suspect, but have not made any arrests.
The shooting took place less than one hour after three others were shot and killed, including a 14-year-old boy in Overbrook.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.