Police: 6 children, 2 adults injured in crash in Delaware

Law enforcement authorities in Delaware said Sunday several children were hospitalized after a sport utility vehicle overturned and later became engulfed by fire late Saturday.

Delaware State Police said two 3-year-olds and a 6-year-old were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, while a 10-year-old and two 2-year-olds were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Police said the six children were properly restrained but none were seated in child safety seats.

The crash happened around 11:37 p.m. Saturday on Delaware’s Coastal Highway. Police said for unknown reasons the SUV traveling south left the road and struck a barrier. The impact sent the vehicle across the road, entered the grass median and overturned several times.

Police said a 28-year-old female passenger, a 31-year-old male driver, both of Philadelphia and the six children were rescued from the SUV before it caught on fire. Police said the driver was not properly restrained and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the woman, his girlfriend, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. The names of the passengers were not immediately released.

