Police: 6-year-old and 7-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Wilmington

Police in Delaware are investigating after two young children were shot in Wilmington.

According to police, the shooting happened at 12:19 a.m. on Monday morning on the 2300 block of North Pine Street.

Authorities say police located two boys, ages six and seven, with gunshot wounds.

The boys were taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to officials.

The shooting remains under investigation and no additional information was released, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.