Police: 8 injured, 1 critically after cars crash at Tioga intersection

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more about a crash in the city that left multiple people injured on Sunday night.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 11 p.m. at the intersection of N Broad Street and W Erie Avenue.

Officials say a 2010 Ford was going westbound on Erie Avenue when the driver drove through a red light and struck a 2005 Ford that was traveling southbound on Broad Street.

The 2010 Ford then hit two pedestrians and knocked out a traffic light before coming to rest on the 1400 block of Erie Avenue.

FOX 29's cameras captured moments after the crash, where two cars could be seen damaged on the roadway.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was driving the 2010 Ford. He was the only occupant in the car at the time and he was transported to Temple University Hospital for minor injuries.

The second Ford vehicle was being driven by a 33-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for a minor injury, officials say. A 22-year-old woman, 17-year-old girl, 6-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were inside the 2005 Ford and transported to Temple University Hospital for minor injuries, per police.

A 47-year-old man who was struck by the 2010 Ford was transported to the hospital for minor injuries while a 52-year-old man, also struck by the 2010 Ford, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police say the scene was held after the crash and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.