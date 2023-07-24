Driver crashes into parked car in Absecon, killing 8-year-old child sleeping inside, police say

article

An 8-year-old was killed in a crash in Absecon, New Jersey, early on Sunday, investigators say.

Absecon police say officers were called to Route 30 westbound at approximately 3:25 a.m. in response to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to investigators, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Egg Harbor City resident Edward Johnston veered off the White Horse Pike and struck a 1995 Honda parked on the right shoulder.

Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was asleep inside the Honda at the time of the crash. The boy was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Johnston was issued multiple summonses and may face additional charges as details emerge in further investigations into the cause of the crash.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Crash Investigations Unit and the Absecon Police Department say their investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dylan Hutton at 609-909-7885 or Sergeant Ryan O’Connell at 609-641-0667.