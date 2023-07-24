Suspect fatally shot by police after shooting at officers in Allentown, officials say

article

A police investigation is underway in Lehigh County after a police officer was involved in a deadly shooting.

Officials say the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Monday when Allentown Police Officers responded to the area of 6th and Turner Streets for a report of a man waving a gun.

According to authorities, officers chased the suspect, who took out a gun and fired at officers.

Police say officers shot back, hitting the suspect.

Officers provided medical care and medics transported the suspect to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials say.

The Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and Lehigh County Coroner's Office are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7721.