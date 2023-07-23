Several officers injured during break up of massive 500 plus crowd in North Philadelphia

article

Several Philadelphia police officers were injured, including one breaking an ankle, overnight, while trying to disperse a large crowd that gathered in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 1300 block of North Broad Street early Sunday, about 1:45. They were met by a group of over 500 people and vehicles in the roadway, according to officials.

As police worked to break up the massive crowd, an officer was hit by a car, causing his ankle to break. That vehicle fled the scene. The officer was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and treated.

A few other officers also sustained injuries. They were all treated and released.

Earlier, Saturday night, around 8 p.m., police broke up crowds and their vehicles on the 5700 block of Tacony Street and then again, just before 9 p.m., at Philadelphia Mills Mall.

Another large disbursement happened at Byberry and Roosevelt Boulevard at 10:20 Saturday night and then again, at 1:30 Sunday morning, at Haldeman and the Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in the other incidents.

In a statement, FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby, said:

"Another violent weekend in Philadelphia and not one word from our elected leaders to address this illegal behavior or lend support for our rank and file police officers. Apparently, the city curfew is not working and time for elected officials to call out this disruptive and illegal behavior.

Rank and file officers are working tirelessly to stay ahead of this crime epidemic without the support of elected leaders. Enough is enough."

FOX 29 reached out to the mayor's office for comment and is waiting to hear back.