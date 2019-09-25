Police: 87-year-old woman attacked, robbed while playing golf in South Jersey

article

Police say an 87-year-old South Jersey woman was attacked and robbed while playing golf.

The alleged incident happened at Miller Airpark on Sept. 23.

Police say a man approached the woman, engaged in a conversation and then assaulted her with a golf club. The man was able to get away with some of the woman's belongings.

The victim suffered a moderate injury to her head.

Police describe the man as in his 50-60s with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Berkeley Township Police Tip line at 732-341-1132 x611.