Police: 87-year-old woman attacked, robbed while playing golf in South Jersey
article
BERKELEY TWP., N.J. - Police say an 87-year-old South Jersey woman was attacked and robbed while playing golf.
The alleged incident happened at Miller Airpark on Sept. 23.
Police say a man approached the woman, engaged in a conversation and then assaulted her with a golf club. The man was able to get away with some of the woman's belongings.
The victim suffered a moderate injury to her head.
Police describe the man as in his 50-60s with a stocky build.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Berkeley Township Police Tip line at 732-341-1132 x611.