Police: 94-year-old woman mugged in Upper Darby

Police say a 94-year-old woman was mugged walking home from a local pizza shop in Upper Darby.

"Usually, she'll get a cheesesteak and a ginger ale that's her order every single time." Irene Evangelopoulos says the 94-year-old woman who was mugged on her way home from Long Lane Pizza in Upper Darby over the Mother's Day weekend is like everyone's grandmother.

Police say the woman left the shop Saturday evening with her dinner order and headed to her home a block and half away on Bayard Street as she climbed the front steps of the home where she's lived for nearly 50 years, she was attacked.

"Young kid comes behind her, grabs her, grabs the handbag. She tries to fight. She cuts her right hand and the bad guy makes off with the handbag," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

According to police, the attacker is described as just 13 to 14 years old. He took off with the woman's purse, which contained credit cards and her Medicare card. Superintendent Chitwood says the victim was only slightly injured, but it could have been a lot worse.

Police did recover surveillance video showing the victim walking to her home, but no sign of the person who attacked her.

If you have any information, please contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693.