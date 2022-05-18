Police: Allegations of 'upskirt' photos prompt investigation into Delaware County bus driver

article

Police in Upper Providence, in Delaware County, are investigating allegations of upskirting by a bus driver in the Marple Newtown School District.

Officials say police responded to a school Tuesday and interviewed a female teen in regard to what was described as improper behavior by a bus driver.

According to authorities, a bus driver appeared to be taking photos of female students’ private areas with his cell phone.

A search warrant was obtained for the bus driver’s phone and an investigation revealed photos of a sensitive nature, confirming the allegation.

Delaware County's Special Victims Unit went on to identify three teen victims. All parents of the teens have been contacted. Officials said a forensic investigation of the phone is ongoing.

Should more victims be identified, officials will contact those parents.

The Marple Newtown School District sent a note to parents advising them of the situation and asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. George Moore, with the Upper Providence Police Dept., at 610-566-8445.

Additionally, the district went on to say parents could contact individual principals if their student needed counseling.